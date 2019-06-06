Media Advisory - Minister Wilkinson will announce investments for Canada's oceans & coasts on World Oceans Day

WEST VANCOUVER, June 6, 2019 /CNW/ - The Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, together with Member of Parliament for West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea to Sky Country Pamela Goldsmith Jones, will mark World Oceans Day by announcing important investments for collaborative ocean science and habitat restoration projects.

Media are invited to attend. The Minister will be available to take questions following the announcement.

Date: Saturday, June 8, 2019 Time: 10:00 a.m. (local time) Location: Pacific Science Enterprise Centre

4160 Marine Drive, West Vancouver, BC

Stay Connected

Follow the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Follow the Canadian Coast Guard on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Subscribe to receive our news releases and more via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit http://www.dfo-mpo.gc.ca/media/rss-eng.htm.

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

For further information: Jocelyn Lubczuk, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, 343-548-7863, Jocelyn.lubczuk@dfo-mpo.gc.ca; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, Media.xncr@dfo-mpo.gc.ca

Related Links

www.pac.dfo-mpo.gc.ca

