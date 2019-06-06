Media Advisory - Minister Wilkinson will announce investments for Canada's oceans & coasts on World Oceans Day Français

WEST VANCOUVER, June 6, 2019 /CNW/ - The Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, together with Member of Parliament for West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea to Sky Country Pamela Goldsmith Jones, will mark World Oceans Day by announcing important investments for collaborative ocean science and habitat restoration projects.

Media are invited to attend. The Minister will be available to take questions following the announcement.

Date:

Saturday, June 8, 2019

Time:

10:00 a.m. (local time)

Location:

Pacific Science Enterprise Centre

4160 Marine Drive, West Vancouver, BC

