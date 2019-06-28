Media Advisory - Minister Wilkinson to Welcome Youth Activists from 20 Countries Committed to Combatting Ocean Plastic Pollution

VANCOUVER, June 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, will give opening remarks at the Ocean Heroes Boot Camp. This event brings over 250 young people, 11 to 18 years old from 20 countries to Vancouver for the second annual Ocean Heroes Bootcamp. The Bootcamp empowers existing and emerging youth leaders to create their own campaigns to take action against ocean plastic pollution.

Media are invited to attend.

Date: Saturday, June 29, 2019

Time: 8:15 a.m.

Location: Woodward 2, Woodward Building, 2198 Health Sciences Mall, UBC, Vancouver, BC V6T 1Z3

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

For further information: Marie-Pascale Des Rosiers, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, Tel: 613-314-4591, Marie-Pascale.DesRosiers@dfo-mpo.gc.ca; Pacific Region Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 604-666-1746, Media.pac@dfo-mpo.gc.ca

