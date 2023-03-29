MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Vandal to make a federal budget announcement on investments in a Strong Middle Class, an Affordable Economy, and a Healthy Future Français
Mar 29, 2023, 11:41 ET
OTTAWA, ON, March 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, and the Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor, will host an event at the Greenstone Building to highlight federal budget investments in a Strong Middle Class, an Affordable Economy, and a Healthy Future.
Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023
Time: 9:30 a.m. (MDT)
Where:
Greenstone Building
5101 - Franklin Avenue , Atrium
Yellowknife, NT, X1A 3Z4
GovCan – North (@GovCanNorth) / Twitter
SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada
For further information: Kyle Allen, Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and the Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor, [email protected]; CIRNAC Media Relations: 819-934-2302, [email protected]
