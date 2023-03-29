OTTAWA, ON, March 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, and the Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor, will host an event at the Greenstone Building to highlight federal budget investments in a Strong Middle Class, an Affordable Economy, and a Healthy Future.

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Time: 9:30 a.m. (MDT)

Where:

Greenstone Building

5101 - Franklin Avenue , Atrium

Yellowknife, NT, X1A 3Z4

GovCan – North (@GovCanNorth) / Twitter

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

For further information: Kyle Allen, Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and the Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor, [email protected]; CIRNAC Media Relations: 819-934-2302, [email protected]