MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Vandal to make a federal budget announcement on investments in a Strong Middle Class, an Affordable Economy, and a Healthy Future Français

News provided by

Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

Mar 29, 2023, 11:41 ET

OTTAWA, ON, March 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, and the Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor, will host an event at the Greenstone Building to highlight federal budget investments in a Strong Middle Class, an Affordable Economy, and a Healthy Future.

Date:  Thursday, March 30, 2023

Time: 9:30 a.m. (MDT)

Where: 
Greenstone Building
5101 - Franklin Avenue , Atrium 
Yellowknife, NT, X1A 3Z4

GovCan – North (@GovCanNorth) / Twitter 

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

For further information: Kyle Allen, Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and the Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor, [email protected]; CIRNAC Media Relations: 819-934-2302, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada