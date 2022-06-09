Media Advisory - Minister Vandal to announce major funding in support of Manitoba's tourism comeback

WINNIPEG, MB, June 9, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface – Saint Vital, Minister for PrairiesCan, Minister of Northern Affairs, and Minister for CanNor will announce investments in travel, tourism and recreation initiatives across Manitoba, supporting the sector to safely welcome visitors back to new and unique destinations and experiences. He will be joined by the Honourable Jim Carr, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre, Terry Duguid, Memner of Parliament for Winnipeg South, as well as members of Manitoba's tourism industry.