Media Advisory - Minister Vandal to announce major funding in support of Manitoba's tourism comeback
Jun 09, 2022, 17:08 ET
WINNIPEG, MB, June 9, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface – Saint Vital, Minister for PrairiesCan, Minister of Northern Affairs, and Minister for CanNor will announce investments in travel, tourism and recreation initiatives across Manitoba, supporting the sector to safely welcome visitors back to new and unique destinations and experiences. He will be joined by the Honourable Jim Carr, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre, Terry Duguid, Memner of Parliament for Winnipeg South, as well as members of Manitoba's tourism industry.
A media availability will follow.
|
Date:
|
June 10, 2022
|
Time:
|
10:00 a.m. CT
|
Location:
|
The Forks Market,
Stay connected
Follow PrairiesCan on Twitter and LinkedIn
Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378
TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388
SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada
For further information: Tammy Abel, Director, Policy, Planning and External Relations, Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected]
Share this article