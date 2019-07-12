Media Advisory - Minister Sohi to Participate in the 2019 Energy and Mines Ministers' Conference Français

Natural Resources Canada

Jul 12, 2019, 11:30 ET

OTTAWA, July 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, and his Parliamentary Secretary, Paul Lefebvre, will participate in the Energy and Mines Ministers' Conference (EMMC) in Cranbrook, British Columbia, from July 15 to 17, 2019.

Minister Sohi will co-chair EMMC 2019 with British Columbia's Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources, the Honourable Michelle Mungall. The theme for this year's Conference is Competitiveness and Innovation in Canada's Energy and Mining Sectors.

The Co-Chairs will hold a press conference to conclude the event.

Date:

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Time:

4 p.m. MDT


Location:

St. Eugene Golf Resort
St. Eugene Pavilion
7777 Mission Road
Cranbrook, British Columbia, V1C 7E5


Dial-in: 

1-866-206-0153

Access code:

2029572#

    

For further information: Media may contact: Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa, 343-292-6100, NRCan.media_relations-media_relations.RNCan@canada.ca; Vanessa Adams, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-543-7645, Vanessa.Adams@canada.ca

