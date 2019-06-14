Media Advisory - Minister Sohi and MP Boissonnault to provide an update on caregivers Français
Jun 14, 2019, 11:54 ET
EDMONTON, June 14, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Mill Woods and Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre and Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on LGBTQ2 Issues, will make an important announcement on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship on caregivers. A media availability will follow.
Date: Saturday, June 15, 2019
Time: 1:30 p.m. (local time)
Place:
Edmonton Mennonite Centre for Newcomers
Don Baergen Community Room (2/F)
11713 – 82 Street NW
Edmonton, AB
T5B 2V9
SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada
