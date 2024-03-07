OTTAWA, ON, March 7, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, will deliver the opening Keynote Address on Day 2 of the 92nd annual Ottawa Conference on Security and Defence, hosted by the Conference of Defence Associations Institute (CDAI).

Date: Friday, March 8, 2024



Time: 8:00 a.m. (EST)



Location: Fairmont Château Laurier

1 Rideau Street

Ottawa, ON

Note for media: Media are invited to register at [email protected]

For further information: Emily Heffernan, Director of Communications, Office of the President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]