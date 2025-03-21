OTTAWA, ON, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, announced $12.5 million through to 2028 to support the continued operation of the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline – a vital part of the Government of Canada's plan to combat human trafficking.

Operated by the Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking, a non-governmental, charitable organization, the hotline is toll-free, confidential, and accessible across the country 24/7/365 in over 200 languages. Since its launch in 2019, call volumes to the hotline have continued to increase each year.

The hotline is a victim-centred resource centre that connects victims and survivors to supports in their community and can take reports of suspected cases of human trafficking. Through the hotline's network of over 1,000 frontline service delivery partners, victims and survivors can access services like emergency and transitional housing, mental health counselling, health care and legal aid, as well as emergency services and law enforcement, if they choose.

Combatting human trafficking is a collective effort. The Government of Canada, in collaboration with its partners like the Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking, is committed to supporting victims and survivors across the country to get the help they need and begin their recovery journey.

"Since its launch six years ago, the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline has helped thousands of victims and survivors extricate themselves from the heinous crime of human trafficking. Our government will continue to provide support for this critical service. I would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking, all of their partners and front-line workers across the country for their tireless dedication to helping victims and survivors of this devastating crime get the support they need and regain their independence."

- The Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

"We are grateful to the Government of Canada for its continued support of the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline. This funding is critical to ensuring that victims and survivors of human trafficking — who can be found in communities across Canada — have access to the trauma-informed support and services they need to begin their journey towards safety and recovery. Sustained investment in this vital lifeline strengthens our ability to respond quickly and effectively to human trafficking and empower victims reclaim their lives."

- Julia Drydyk, Executive Director, The Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking

The Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline can be reached at 1-833-900-1010. You can also reach the hotline via the online chat or submit a tip through the online form.

In the first five years of operation the hotline has received over 19,799 contacts, including calls, webchats, emails and tip reports. They have identified over 2,035 human trafficking cases, and helped more than 3,196 victims/survivors access support between 2019-2024. However, it is important to remember that due to the underreported nature of this crime, this data only captures a subset of all human trafficking cases in Canada.

Federal funding for the hotline is provided through Public Safety Canada's Contribution Program to Combat Serious and Organized Crime.

The National Strategy to Combat Human Trafficking, led by Public Safety Canada, brings together federal efforts to combat this crime under one strategic plan. Supported by an investment of $57.22 million (2019-2024), and $10.28 million ongoing, the strategy is designed to strengthen Canada's response to human trafficking; while also supporting related commitments to prevent and address gender-based violence, and the safety and security of Indigenous peoples.

