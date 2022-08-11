Media Advisory - Minister Qualtrough announces new investments in youth-driven projects on International Youth Day 2022

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - The Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough, will be in Vancouver to announce funding for projects led by youth in partnership with organizations, to improve accessibility and disability inclusion in their communities. The Minister will be joined by Taleeb Noormohamed, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Granville.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Date: Friday, August 12, 2022



Time: 10:00 a.m. PDT



Place: Djavad Mowafaghian Centre for Brain Health Auditorium

2215 Wesbrook Mall

Vancouver, British Colombia

Journalists who want to participate must register by contacting [email protected] with their name and media outlet before 8:30 a.m. PDT on Friday, August 12, 2022. Please indicate if attendance will be in-person or virtual. Further information will be provided upon registration.

For further information: (media only): Tara Beauport, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]