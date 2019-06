Media Advisory - Minister of Science and Sport Kirsty Duncan to announce next steps for New Frontiers in Research Fund

WINDSOR, ON, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, will visit Canada's largest virtual reality cave to make two announcements regarding the next steps for the New Frontiers in Research Fund.

The Minister will be joined by members of the Canada Research Coordinating Committee, parliamentarians, as well as Canadian and international stakeholders.

Members of the media wishing to cover the event are asked to confirm their attendance in advance with Anne-Marie Brugger.

Date: Wednesday, June 26, 2019



Time: 9 a.m. (eastern)



Location: Virtual Reality Cave

Institute for Border Logistics and Security

3475 Wheelton Drive

Windsor, Ontario

SOURCE Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada

For further information: Daniele Medlej, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Science and Sport, 343-291-4204, daniele.medlej@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca; Anne-Marie Brugger, Senior Advisor, Inter-Agency Communications, Canada Research Coordinating Committee, 613-222-4833, anne-marie.brugger@sshrc-crsh.gc.ca

