Media Advisory - Minister of Justice to Make a Funding Announcement

OTTAWA, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., M.P., Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, will make a funding announcement regarding the Wahkohtowin Law and Governance Lodge at the University of Alberta, and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Call to Action 50.

Date: Wednesday, August 14, 2019



Time: 2:00 p.m. (MDT)



Location: Main Quad, in front of Pembina Hall

Pembina Hall, University of Alberta

Edmonton, Alberta

SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

For further information: Rachel Rappaport, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Justice, 613-992-6568; Media Relations Office, Department of Justice, 613-957-4207

Related Links

http://www.justice.gc.ca

