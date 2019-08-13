Media Advisory - Minister of Justice to Make a Funding Announcement Français

OTTAWA, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., M.P., Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, will make a funding announcement regarding the Wahkohtowin Law and Governance Lodge at the University of Alberta, and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Call to Action 50.

                                 

Wednesday, August 14, 2019


2:00 p.m. (MDT)


Main Quad, in front of Pembina Hall

Pembina Hall, University of Alberta

Edmonton, Alberta

                     

