Media Advisory - Minister of Justice to Make a Funding Announcement
Aug 13, 2019, 14:24 ET
OTTAWA, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., M.P., Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, will make a funding announcement regarding the Wahkohtowin Law and Governance Lodge at the University of Alberta, and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Call to Action 50.
|
Date:
|
Wednesday, August 14, 2019
|
Time:
|
2:00 p.m. (MDT)
|
Location:
|
Main Quad, in front of Pembina Hall
|
Pembina Hall, University of Alberta
|
Edmonton, Alberta
SOURCE Department of Justice Canada
For further information: Rachel Rappaport, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Justice, 613-992-6568; Media Relations Office, Department of Justice, 613-957-4207
