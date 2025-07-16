TRURO, NS, July 16, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is investing $2.2 million over five years to help Nova Scotia support more families of missing and murdered Indigenous people. This funding will enhance the province's Family Information Liaison Unit and expand community outreach efforts through the Nova Scotia Native Women's Association.

The announcement was made today by Jaime Battiste, Member of Parliament for Cape Breton–Canso–Antigonish, on behalf of Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, at the Nova Scotia Native Women's Association.

Nova Scotia will use the funding to hire a full-time case coordinator for Victim Services, improving how families are supported through every step of the process. The Nova Scotia Native Women's Association will also hire a full-time community outreach worker to help connect families with culturally grounded support and services.

The Family Information Liaison Unit works directly with families using a trauma-informed and culturally grounded approach. It helps gather answers from across government systems and connects families with Elders, cultural advisors, and other local supports. Units like this exist across Canada, supported by the Government of Canada in collaboration with provinces and territories.

"For many families, getting information about a missing or murdered loved one is an essential part of the healing process. This support will help more families in Nova Scotia get the answers they deserve. It means more staff on the ground to guide families, stronger outreach in Mi'kmaw communities across Nova Scotia, and services that are grounded in culture, compassion, and trust."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, P.C., K.C., Member of Parliament for Central Nova

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"Families of missing and murdered Indigenous people have experienced unimaginable pain. They deserve more than words. They deserve real support. This investment in Nova Scotia's Family Information Liaison Unit will help families get the help they need to find answers, honour their loved ones, and begin to heal. It also responds to recommendations from the National Inquiry, like better coordination, cultural support, and services that put families first."

Jaime Battiste, Member of Parliament for Cape Breton–Canso–Antigonish

"Through Nova Scotia Victim Services, we strive to provide culturally appropriate and easy-to-use supports so that people can access justice and move towards healing. The Family Information Liaison Unit is an important resource for Indigenous families, and I am very pleased to see that it continues and expands."

Becky Druhan, Attorney General and Minister of Justice



"Too many Mi'kmaq families in Nova Scotia have faced barriers when searching for answers about their loved ones. This funding will help ensure that they are received with compassion, understanding and culturally appropriate care when it matters most."

Leah Martin, Minister of L'Nu Affairs



"We are committed to empowering women, girls, and Two-Spirit people and providing them with vital resources and safe spaces to thrive. This new funding is critical in our work to improve safety, implement preventative measures, and raise awareness of the FILU program. The addition of an outreach and prevention worker will also allow us to provide direct support and resources to MMIWG2S families and survivors."

Dawn McDonald

Executive Director, Nova Scotia Native Women's Association Facts

The Government of Canada is investing $2.2 million over five years (2025–2030) to support families of missing and murdered Indigenous people in Nova Scotia .

is investing over five years (2025–2030) to support families of missing and murdered Indigenous people in . This funding will allow Nova Scotia to hire a full-time case coordinator for Victim Services and support the Nova Scotia Native Women's Association in hiring a community outreach worker.

to hire a full-time case coordinator for Victim Services and support the Nova Scotia Native Women's Association in hiring a community outreach worker. The Family Information Liaison Unit helps families gather information about their missing or murdered loved one and connects them to cultural, emotional, and legal support.

Units like this exist across Canada and are supported by the Government of Canada in collaboration with provinces and territories.

and are supported by the Government of in collaboration with provinces and territories. This initiative responds to key recommendations from the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, including the need for family-focused, culturally respectful, and trauma-informed services.

