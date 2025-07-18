REGINA, SK, July 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is providing up to $850,000 annually to support the operation of drug treatment courts (DTCs) by the Government and Courts of Saskatchewan. This funding has allowed the recent opening of the Battlefords Drug Treatment Court, which marks an expansion of existing DTCs in Regina and Moose Jaw to serve the Battlefords and west central Saskatchewan. This was made possible through Justice Canada's Drug Treatment Court Funding Program.

The opening of the additional DTC was applauded by Buckley Belanger, Member of Parliament for Desnethé—Missinippi—Churchill River, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada. The Government of Canada is committed to provide support to break the cycle of addiction without punishment.

DTCs provide a way to mix justice with health care, giving treatment instead of punishment to those whose crimes are related to substance use. These courts aim to break the cycle of addiction and crime for eligible adult offenders.

Quotes

"Substance use is a complex social and economic issue. When someone is struggling, they deserve support and the right resources. By investing in Drug Treatment Courts, we are strengthening our justice system and helping people get the care they need to recover, break the cycle of drug use, and prevent criminal reoffending. This ongoing support for drug treatment courts not only promotes healing but helps build healthier and safer communities."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, P.C., K.C., Member of Parliament for Central Nova

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"Addiction shouldn't be a life sentence. The opening of the Battlefords Drug Treatment Court means more people in our region can get the help they need to break the cycle of substance use and build a better future. I'm proud that our federal government is supporting this important work."

The Honourable Buckley Belanger, Member of Parliament for Desnethé—Missinippi—Churchill River

Secretary of State (Rural Development)

"The opening of the Battlefords Drug Treatment Court represents another step forward for the strong partnership that the courts and province have built to support residents in overcoming addictions and mental health challenges. Together we can promote proactive and transformative change that gives individuals the skills they need to create a successful and sustainable future for themselves."

Tim McLeod, K.C.

Saskatchewan's Justice Minister and Attorney General

"Drug treatment courts offer individuals a pathway in recovery rather than incarceration. This model of therapeutic justice provides an opportunity to address the underlying issues that bring people into conflict with the law and support lasting change that benefits not only the participants, but their families and communities."

Chief Judge Shannon Metivier,

Provincial Court of Saskatchewan

Quick Facts

- The Government of Canada is providing up to $850,000 annually to support the operation of drug treatment courts (DTCs) by the Government and Courts of Saskatchewan.

- This federal funding for DTCs to the Government of Saskatchewan has been provided through Justice Canada's Drug Treatment Court Funding Program since 2023.

- Justice Canada's Drug Treatment Court Funding Program provides contribution funding to the provinces and territories to implement drug treatment courts (DTCs).

