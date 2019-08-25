Media Advisory - Minister O'Regan to visit Paq'tnkek Mi'kmaw Nation

PAQ'TNKEK MI'KMAW NATION, MI'KMAQ TERRITORY, NS, Aug. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services, will travel to New Brunswick where he will visit Paq'tnkek Mi'kmaw Nation and announce funding supporting economic development opportunities and growth in Indigenous communities.

Date: Monday, August 26, 2019

Time: 1:00 PM (ADT)

Where:

Paqtnkek Health Centre

128 Sagamaw Road

Afton Station, NS B0H 1A0

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For further information: (media only): Jeff Valois, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan,Minister of Indigenous Services, 613-698-2884; ISC Media Relations, 819-953-1160, SAC.media.ISC@canada.ca