Media Advisory - Minister O'Regan to sign agreement on post-secondary education with Métis National Council
Jun 07, 2019, 15:21 ET
OTTAWA, June 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services will join Clément Chartier, President of the Métis National Council on Monday to sign a historic post-secondary education agreement with the Métis Nation.
Minister O'Regan and President Chartier will be available to the media following the signing ceremony.
Date: Monday, June 10, 2019
Time: 11:30AM (ET)
Where:
West Block Upper Foyer (3rd Floor)
Parliament Hill
Ottawa, Ontario
SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada
For further information: (media only): Kevin Deagle, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services, 873-354-0987; ISC Media Relations, 819-953-1160, SAC.media.ISC@canada.ca
