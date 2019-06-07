Media Advisory - Minister O'Regan to sign agreement on post-secondary education with Métis National Council Français

News provided by

Indigenous Services Canada

Jun 07, 2019, 15:21 ET

OTTAWA, June 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services will join Clément Chartier, President of the Métis National Council on Monday to sign a historic post-secondary education agreement with the Métis Nation.

Minister O'Regan and President Chartier will be available to the media following the signing ceremony.

Date: Monday, June 10, 2019

Time: 11:30AM (ET)

Where:
West Block Upper Foyer (3rd Floor)
Parliament Hill
Ottawa, Ontario

Follow us on Twitter:
Minister Seamus O'Regan
(https://twitter.com/Min_IndServ) 

GovCan – Indigenous
(https://twitter.com/GCIndigenous)

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For further information: (media only): Kevin Deagle, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services, 873-354-0987; ISC Media Relations, 819-953-1160, SAC.media.ISC@canada.ca

Organization Profile

Indigenous Services Canada

You just read:

Media Advisory - Minister O'Regan to sign agreement on post-secondary education with Métis National Council

News provided by

Indigenous Services Canada

Jun 07, 2019, 15:21 ET