Media Advisory - Minister O'Regan to highlight water infrastructure improvements in We'koma'q First Nation Français
Aug 26, 2019, 15:25 ET
WE'KOMA'Q FIRST NATION, MI'KMAQ TERRITORY, NS, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services will highlight water infrastructure improvements and economic development opportunities during a visit to We'koma'q First Nation.
To set up interviews with the Minister, please contact Jeff Valois
Date: Tuesday, August 27, 2019
SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada
For further information: (media only): Jeff Valois, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services, 613-698-2884; ISC Media Relations, 819-953-1160, SAC.media.ISC@canada.ca
