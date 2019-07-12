Media Advisory - Minister Mélanie Joly will announce an investment in support of Quebec's tourism businesses Français
Jul 12, 2019, 11:00 ET
MONTRÉAL, July 12, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)
The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, will announce financial assistance for the Tourism Intelligence Network of UQAM's Transat Chair in Tourism.
The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).
The Minister will take questions from the media following the announcement.
Press conference date
Monday, July 15, 2019
Time
10:30 a.m.
Location
Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
J.-A.-DeSève (DS) Pavilion, Room DS-1950
320 Sainte-Catherine Street East
Montréal, Quebec
H2X 1L7
SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions
For further information: Jeremy Ghio, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, Jeremy.Ghio@canada.ca; Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Tel.: 514-283-7443, dec.media.ced@canada.ca
