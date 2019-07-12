Media Advisory - Minister Mélanie Joly will announce an investment in support of Quebec's tourism businesses

MONTRÉAL, July 12, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, will announce financial assistance for the Tourism Intelligence Network of UQAM's Transat Chair in Tourism.

The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).

The Minister will take questions from the media following the announcement.

Press conference date

Monday, July 15, 2019

Time

10:30 a.m.

Location

Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)

J.-A.-DeSève (DS) Pavilion, Room DS-1950

320 Sainte-Catherine Street East

Montréal, Quebec

H2X 1L7

Keep up to date with Canadian tourism @cdntourism on Twitter and Instagram, and join the conversation using the hashtags #cdntourism and #jobs.

Follow CED on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube

Visit CED's Media Room

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Jeremy Ghio, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, Jeremy.Ghio@canada.ca; Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Tel.: 514-283-7443, dec.media.ced@canada.ca