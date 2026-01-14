OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 14, 2026 /CNW/ - "Today, Tamil communities across Canada and around the world celebrate the beginning of Thai Pongal.

This sacred festival is a time to give thanks for the harvest and the promise of new beginnings. Over the next four days, families and friends will gather to share sweet rice, decorate their homes with colourful kolam artwork, and look to the year ahead with optimism.

Canada is home to one of the largest Tamil communities in the world. As Thai Pongal celebrations begin, we recognise the many contributions from Tamil Canadians that have helped build our country.

I extend my warmest wishes to all those celebrating Thai Pongal."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]