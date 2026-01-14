THUNDER BAY, ON, Jan. 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada is entering a new era for its mining industry -- one defined by speed, scale and purpose. As key inputs for clean technologies such as batteries, wind turbines, electric vehicles and solar panels, Canada's rich critical mineral resources present a major economic opportunity, including for Indigenous Peoples across Northern Ontario. Indigenous participation is key to the Government of Canada's commitment to building a more competitive, inclusive and sustainable economy.

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario (FedNor), today announced a total investment of over $850,000 in 14 Indigenous economic development projects across the region.

This funding will support engagement, capacity-building and knowledge-sharing activities tied to critical minerals–related clean energy and transportation infrastructure projects.

Creating opportunities that respect traditional territories and strengthen local economies will support shared prosperity and Indigenous-led growth across Northern Ontario. Together, the federal government, Indigenous Peoples and local workers and businesses are building the infrastructure and partnerships required to secure a strong, sustainable and sovereign Canada.

Quotes

"Supporting Indigenous-led initiatives goes beyond economic reconciliation. Northern Ontario is stronger when Indigenous leadership and knowledge help shape our shared future, creates good jobs, and builds sustainable economies, and partnerships across the region."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

"Investments like these build the foundation for a stronger and more competitive resource sector that also advances reconciliation. Working together, we can strengthen the resiliency and security of our supply chains, create opportunities for Indigenous Peoples' leadership and create the good jobs Canadian workers deserve, right here in Canada."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Canada is proud to invest in critical minerals development that supports Indigenous participation in our world-leading critical minerals sector. Federal support is driving innovation, advancing reconciliation and strengthening global partnerships through responsible resource development across the country."

Claude Guay

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

Quick Facts

The Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy advances the development of critical mineral resources and related value chains to support advanced technology and manufacturing and drive the transition to a low-carbon economy. The initiatives presented in the Strategy are implemented and refined in collaboration with provincial, territorial, Indigenous, industry and other Canadian and international partners.

Indigenous engagement is a crucial part of mining development and its related infrastructure, especially given that many proposed projects would take place on traditional Indigenous territories and treaty lands. The CMIF Indigenous Grants fund engagement, capacity building and knowledge-gathering and -sharing activities related to clean energy and transportation projects that enable critical minerals development.

Building on the success of the CMIF, Budget 2025 announced the creation of the First and Last Mile Fund that will expand support across multiple segments of value chains, from mine site development to midstream processing and onward, with a total investment of $1.5 billion over the next four years, starting in 2026–2027. This fund will include enhanced funding to support Indigenous engagement, leadership and participation in critical minerals development -- taking steps forward in our reconciliation journey in recognizing that the development of energy and natural resources in Canada takes place on traditional territories and land.

