VICTORIA, BC, Jan. 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to increase the supply of housing in Canada.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada launched Build Canada Homes, which will help increase the pace of affordable homebuilding to increase housing supply. Build Canada Homes will also help fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It will build deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households, and partner with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, work is being done across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada. To that end the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing.

Today, the federal government, along with the Province of British Columbia, the City of Victoria and The Gorge View Society announced over $50 million in combined funding to help build an additional 77 homes for independent seniors and families at 8 Chown Place in Victoria. The second phase of a multi-phase, master-planned development, this project will bring 68 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and nine three-bedroom townhomes for seniors and families. Other features will include an amenity building and communal green space to be shared by all current and future residents. Chown Place is located in the heart of the Burnside Gorge neighbourhood close to amenities including shops, banks, pharmacies and medical care facilities. The homes will be owned and operated by The Gorge View Society.

The announcement was made by Will Greaves, Member of Parliament for Victoria, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada alongside Darlene Rotchford, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Esquimalt-Colwood on behalf of the Honourable Christine Boyle, BC's Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs, Marianne Alto, Mayor, City of Victoria, and Jan Kernaghan, Chair, The Gorge View Society.

The past year has revealed there are limits to Canada's economic independence. Budget 2025 is tackling that challenge head on. It is our plan to take control and build the future we want for ourselves. It is our plan to Build Canada Strong.

Quotes:

"These new homes are about more than housing--they're about building a stronger community. When seniors and families live side by side, communities become more caring, resilient, and connected. This project ensures people can age with dignity, raise their families with confidence, and be part of a neighborhood that values every stage of life." – Will Greaves, Member of Parliament for Victoria on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Having a safe, affordable place to call home is life changing. By investing in projects like Chown Place, we are helping build stronger communities by providing homes that meet people's needs. By working together, we're ensuring more workers, seniors and families can live with stability in the heart of the city." – The Honourable Christine Boyle, B.C.'s Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs

"Affordable housing is essential for vibrant, inclusive communities. The expansion at Chown Place means more people will have access to safe, secure homes close to the services they rely on. This collaboration is delivering real results and these homes will benefit people in Victoria for generations." – The Honourable Nina Krieger, MLA for Victoria-Swan Lake

"These 77 new units at Chown Place will ensure more seniors and families have safe, secure, affordable homes in Victoria, close to the essential amenities they need. This partnership among three orders of government and the community is essential to our collective, continuing work to increase affordable housing for Victorians." – Marianne Alto, Mayor, City of Victoria

"For over 70 years the Gorge View Society has worked to provide dignified, safe and secure housing for people with modest means. We're delighted that our partnership with the Government of Canada and other orders of government enables us to move forward with our mission by increasing the number of homes we can offer to seniors and families with the implementation of the second phase of our multi-phased master plan." – Jan Kernaghan, The Gorge View Society

Quick Facts:

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. As of September 2025, the Government of Canada has committed $13.72 billion to support the creation of over 54,100 units and the repair of over 174,600 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. On September 19, 2025, the Government of Canada announced $1.5 billion top-up in loans for the AHF's New Construction Stream, to support the creation of over 5,000 new units starting in 2025-26. Additionally, the AHF's Rapid Housing Sub-Stream will be accelerated, by pulling $385 million in funding from future years.

provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. Funding provided for Chown Place Phase 2 is as follows: $28.2 million from the federal government, through the National Housing Strategy's Affordable Housing Fund $12.6 million Community Housing Fund grant from the Province, through BC Housing as well as annual operating funding of $900,000. $770,000 contribution from the City of Victoria Affordable Housing Grant and approximately $585,000 in municipal fee reductions from the City of Victoria Land valued at $7.5 million and approximately $126,000 from The Gorge View Society



Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Build Canada Homes is ready to partner with organizations committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing across Canada. Learn more about the portal and the Investment Policy Framework.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

To learn how B.C. is working to deliver more homes for people, visit:

https://gov.bc.ca/homesforpeople

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C. is available online: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC

To learn how BC Housing is helping to build strong, inclusive communities, visit: https://www.bchousing.org/podcast

