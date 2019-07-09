Media Advisory - Minister Lebouthillier to Announce Funding for the Gespeg Micmac Nation Project to Preserve the Mi'gmaq Language in the Gaspé Region

New linguistic tools will be created to preserve the Mi'gmaq language in Gaspé

GASPÉ, QC, July 9, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament (Gaspésie–Les-Ïles-de-la-Madeleine), will announce financial support for the Gespeg Micmac Nation on Wednesday for a project aimed at preserving and revitalizing Indigenous languages and culture in the Gaspé region. She will make the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

TIME:

9:30 a.m.

PLACE:

Micmac Interpretation Site of Gespeg

783 Pointe-Navarre Boulevard

Gaspé, Quebec

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: For more information (media only), please contact: Simon Ross, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, 819-997-7788; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

Related Links

www.pch.gc.ca

