GATINEAU, QC, April 23, 2024 /CNW/ - The Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, Kamal Khera, will host an event in Kingston to highlight Budget 2024 investments to build more homes.

Minister Khera will be accompanied by Mark Gerretsen, Member of Parliament for Kingston.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Date: Wednesday, April 24, 2024



Time: 12:00 pm EDT



Place: Kingston, Ontario

To register, contact [email protected] with your name and media outlet before 11:00 am [EDT] on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. Further information will be provided upon registration.

For further information: (media only): Laurent De Casanove, Press secretary, Office of the Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]