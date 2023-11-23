MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Khera to announce federal contribution to reception centre in Peel Region
BRAMPTON, ON, Nov. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, on behalf of the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, will hold a press conference to announce a federal contribution to support housing needs for asylum seekers in the Peel Region.
Date:
Friday, November 24, 2023
Time:
11:30 a.m. ET
Location:
Regional Municipality of Peel Headquarters, Peel Conference Centre
- Media attending the event in person are asked to arrive no later than 11:15 a.m. ET.
