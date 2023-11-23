MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Khera to announce federal contribution to reception centre in Peel Region

BRAMPTON, ON, Nov. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, on behalf of the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, will hold a press conference to announce a federal contribution to support housing needs for asylum seekers in the Peel Region.

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 11:30 a.m. ET



Location: Regional Municipality of Peel Headquarters, Peel Conference Centre

10 Peel Centre Drive

Brampton, Ontario L6T 4B9

Notes for media:

Media attending the event in person are asked to arrive no later than 11:15 a.m. ET .

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

For further information: For more information (media only): Bahoz Dara Aziz, Minister's Office, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, Communications Sector, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, 613-952-1650, [email protected]