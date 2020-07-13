Media Advisory - Minister Jordan to deliver opening remarks at Greater Vancouver Board of Trade virtual event Français

News provided by

Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

Jul 13, 2020, 15:00 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, July 13, 2020 /CNW/ - The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, will deliver opening remarks at the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade's virtual event Industry and Oceans: Tackling pollution, protecting marine habitat & the future of our oceans.

Date:

Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Time:

12:00 p.m. (Pacific)

Location:

Zoom

NOTE: Media planning to attend the event are required to register by email ([email protected]) with your name, organization and email.

Stay Connected

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

For further information: Contacts, Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Tel: 613-990-7537, [email protected]

Related Links

www.pac.dfo-mpo.gc.ca

Organization Profile

Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region