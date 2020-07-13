VANCOUVER, BC, July 13, 2020 /CNW/ - The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, will deliver opening remarks at the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade's virtual event Industry and Oceans: Tackling pollution, protecting marine habitat & the future of our oceans.

Date: Tuesday, July 14, 2020 Time: 12:00 p.m. (Pacific) Location: Zoom

NOTE: Media planning to attend the event are required to register by email ([email protected]) with your name, organization and email.

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

For further information: Contacts, Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Tel: 613-990-7537, [email protected]

