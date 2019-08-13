Media Advisory - Minister Joly to Visit Miscouche, Prince Edward Island, for the Congrès Mondial Acadien 2019

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and la Francophonie, will take part in the ceremony celebrating the 135th anniversary of the National Acadian Convention in Miscouche

MISCOUCHE, PE, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, will participate in a protocol ceremony to commemorate the 135th anniversary of the second National Acadian Convention on Wednesday, August 14. She will be participating in this ceremony as part of the Congrès mondial acadien 2019.

The details are as follows:

DATE:

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

TIME:

4:00 p.m.

PLACE:

St John the Baptist Catholic Parish Church

4 Lady Slipper Drive North

Miscouche, Prince Edward Island

