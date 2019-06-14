Media advisory - Minister Hussen to provide an update on caregivers
Jun 14, 2019, 11:26 ET
SCARBOROUGH, ON, June 14, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, will be available to media to provide an update on caregivers.
Date: Saturday, June 15, 2019
Time: 11:30 a.m. (local time)
Place:
Dorset Park Community Hub
Program Room
1911 Kennedy Road, Unit 105
Scarborough, Ontario
M1P 2L9
SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada
For further information: (media only): Mathieu Genest, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, 819-639-3686; Media Relations, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, National Headquarters, 613-952-1650, IRCC.COMMMediaRelations-RelationsmediasCOMM.IRCC@cic.gc.ca
