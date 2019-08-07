Media Advisory - Minister Hussen and PS Casey to re-open IRCC Charlottetown and welcome 30 new citizens
Aug 07, 2019, 10:40 ET
CHARLOTTETOWN, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Sean Casey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and MP for Charlottetown, will officially re-open the Charlottetown IRCC office and greet new PEI staff. Immediately following, Minister Hussen and PS Casey will attend a citizenship ceremony at the HMCS Queen Charlotte, where Minister Hussen will administer the Oath of Citizenship and welcome 30 new Canadians.
Date: Thursday, August 8, 2019
OFFICE RE-OPENING
Time: 10:00 a.m. (local time)
Place:
BDC Business Centre – Main Lobby at Kent Street entrance
119 Kent Street
Charlottetown, PE C1A 7L1
Notes for media:
- Please arrive by 9:45 a.m.
- B-roll photo op in new IRCC office as Minister welcomes three new PEI employees
CITIZENSHIP CEREMONY
Time: 11:00 a.m. (local time)
Place:
The Mess Hall
Naval Reserve Division
HMCS Queen Charlotte
210 Water Street
Charlottetown, PE C1A 9M5
Notes for media:
- Please arrive by 10:45 a.m.
SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada
For further information: (media only): Mathieu Genest, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, 819-639-3686; Media Relations, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, National Headquarters, 613-952-1650, IRCC.COMMMediaRelations-RelationsmediasCOMM.IRCC@cic.gc.ca
