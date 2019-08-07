Media Advisory - Minister Hussen and PS Casey to re-open IRCC Charlottetown and welcome 30 new citizens

CHARLOTTETOWN, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Sean Casey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and MP for Charlottetown, will officially re-open the Charlottetown IRCC office and greet new PEI staff. Immediately following, Minister Hussen and PS Casey will attend a citizenship ceremony at the HMCS Queen Charlotte, where Minister Hussen will administer the Oath of Citizenship and welcome 30 new Canadians.

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2019

OFFICE RE-OPENING

Time: 10:00 a.m. (local time)

Place:

BDC Business Centre – Main Lobby at Kent Street entrance

119 Kent Street

Charlottetown, PE C1A 7L1



Notes for media:

Please arrive by 9:45 a.m.

B-roll photo op in new IRCC office as Minister welcomes three new PEI employees

CITIZENSHIP CEREMONY

Time: 11:00 a.m. (local time)

Place:

The Mess Hall

Naval Reserve Division

HMCS Queen Charlotte

210 Water Street

Charlottetown, PE C1A 9M5

Notes for media:

Please arrive by 10:45 a.m.

