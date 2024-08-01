MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Guilbeault, Minister Boissonnault, Minister Loewen, Minister Nixon and Mayor Ireland, to provide statements on the wildfire situation in Jasper National Park Français
Aug 01, 2024, 09:00 ET
HINTON, AB, Aug. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Canada and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages Canada, the Honourable Todd Loewen, Minister of Forestry Parks and Tourism, the Honourable Jason Nixon, Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services, and His Worship Richard Ireland, Mayor of Jasper, will provide statements on the ongoing wildfire situation in Jasper.
Please note that this advisory is subject to change without notice.
The details are as follows:
|
Date:
|
August 1, 2024
|
Time:
|
2:15 p.m. MDT
|
Location:
|
In-person only
|
Outside of the Crestwood Hotel
|
678 Carmichael Ln
|
Hinton, Alberta
SOURCE Parks Canada (HQ)
Information and RSVP: Oliver Anderson, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-962-0686, [email protected]; Pam Davidson, Press Secretary, Forestry and Parks, 587-985-7925, [email protected]; Incident Command Media Relations, Michelle Macullo, 403-498-4989, [email protected]
Share this article