HINTON, AB, Aug. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Canada and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages Canada, the Honourable Todd Loewen, Minister of Forestry Parks and Tourism, the Honourable Jason Nixon, Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services, and His Worship Richard Ireland, Mayor of Jasper, will provide statements on the ongoing wildfire situation in Jasper.

Please note that this advisory is subject to change without notice.

The details are as follows:

Date: August 1, 2024 Time: 2:15 p.m. MDT Location: In-person only

Outside of the Crestwood Hotel

678 Carmichael Ln

Hinton, Alberta

SOURCE Parks Canada (HQ)

Information and RSVP: Oliver Anderson, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-962-0686, [email protected]; Pam Davidson, Press Secretary, Forestry and Parks, 587-985-7925, [email protected]; Incident Command Media Relations, Michelle Macullo, 403-498-4989, [email protected]