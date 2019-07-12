Media Advisory - Minister Garneau to mark the coming into effect of Phase 1 of the Air Passenger Protection Regulations Français

MONTRÉAL, July 12, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, will be available to speak to the media about the coming into effect of Phase 1 of the new Air Passenger Protection Regulations

Phase 1, which comes into effect on Monday, July 15, covers communication, tarmac delays, denied boarding, lost and damaged luggage, and transporting musical instruments.

Date:

Monday, July 15, 2019


Time:

10:00 a.m.


Location:

Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport
Information desk - Departure level (Beside door number 4)
975, boul. Roméo-Vachon Blvd. North
Dorval, QC

For further information: Delphine Denis, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, 613-991-0700, delphine.denis@tc.gc.ca; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, media@tc.gc.ca

