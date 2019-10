Media Advisory - Minister Duncan to announce investment in social sciences and humanities research

FREDERICTON, July 16, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, will announce a large investment in social sciences and humanities research.

Date: Wednesday, July 17, 2019



Time: 2:00 p.m.



Location: Ground Floor Lobby - New Kinesiology Building

University of New Brunswick

90 MacKay Drive

Fredericton, New Brunswick

E3B 4J9

SOURCE Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada

For further information: please contact: Andrea Matyas, Director, Communications, Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council, 613-992-4283, Andrea.Matyas@sshrc-crsh.gc.ca; Daniele Medlej, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Science, 343-291-4204, daniele.medlej@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca

