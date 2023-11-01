GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Following the first meeting of the Forum of Labour Market Ministers, the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, Randy Boissonnault, will deliver remarks at the 2023 REenvision Housing Symposium, and make an announcement in Edmonton.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023



Time: 12:45 p.m. MDT



Place: Edmonton Convention Centre 9797 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton, Alberta

To register, contact [email protected] with your name and media outlet before 8:00 a.m. MDT on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

For further information: (media only): Farrah-Lilia Kerkadi, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, Randy Boissonnault