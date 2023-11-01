Media Advisory - Minister Boissonnault to co-host first virtual meeting with provincial counterparts, and speak at the 2023 REenvision Housing Symposium Français
01 Nov, 2023, 14:45 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Following the first meeting of the Forum of Labour Market Ministers, the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, Randy Boissonnault, will deliver remarks at the 2023 REenvision Housing Symposium, and make an announcement in Edmonton.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
Date:
Thursday, November 2, 2023
Time:
12:45 p.m. MDT
Place:
Edmonton Convention Centre
9797 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton, Alberta
To register, contact [email protected] with your name and media outlet before 8:00 a.m. MDT on Thursday, November 2, 2023.
SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada
For further information: (media only): Farrah-Lilia Kerkadi, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, Randy Boissonnault, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]
