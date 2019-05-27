Media Advisory - Minister Bennett and Minister O'Regan participate in the Open Government Partnership Global Summit 2019
May 27, 2019, 17:49 ET
OTTAWA, May 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs, and the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services, are participating in a fireside chat on reconciliation with Indigenous youth as part of the Open Government Partnership Global Summit 2019. They will be available to speak to the media following the event.
Media representatives who wish to cover the OGP Global Summit, including this event, must apply for accreditation using the online application process.
Date
May 28, 2019
Time
13:00 – 13:30 Fireside Chat (Ottawa time): Shaw Centre, Room 202
13:35 – 13:50 Media Availability: Rideau Canal Atrium Alcove, 2nd floor
Location
Shaw Centre
Ottawa, Ontario
Associated Links
- Open Government Partnership Global Summit
- Media accreditation form
- International summit on Open Government taking shape
- Canada's 2018-20 National Action Plan on Open Government
Stay connected
Twitter: @TBS_Canada
Facebook: www.facebook.com/YourGovernmentatWork/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tbs-sct/
SOURCE Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat
For further information: Farees Nathoo, Media Relations, Office of the President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Digital Government, 613-369-3170; Media Relations, Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, Telephone: 613-369-9400, Toll-free: 1-855-TBS-9-SCT (1-855-827-9728), TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 613-369-9371, Email: media@tbs-sct.gc.ca
Share this article