Media Advisory - Minister Bennett and Minister O'Regan participate in the Open Government Partnership Global Summit 2019

News provided by

Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

May 27, 2019, 17:49 ET

OTTAWA, May 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs, and the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services, are participating in a fireside chat on reconciliation with Indigenous youth as part of the Open Government Partnership Global Summit 2019. They will be available to speak to the media following the event.

Media representatives who wish to cover the OGP Global Summit, including this event, must apply for accreditation using the online application process.

Date
May 28, 2019

Time
13:00 – 13:30 Fireside Chat (Ottawa time): Shaw Centre, Room 202
13:35 – 13:50 Media Availability: Rideau Canal Atrium Alcove, 2nd floor

Location
Shaw Centre
Ottawa, Ontario

Associated Links

Stay connected

    Twitter: @TBS_Canada 
    Facebook: www.facebook.com/YourGovernmentatWork/ 
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tbs-sct/

    SOURCE Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

    For further information: Farees Nathoo, Media Relations, Office of the President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Digital Government, 613-369-3170; Media Relations, Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, Telephone: 613-369-9400, Toll-free: 1-855-TBS-9-SCT (1-855-827-9728), TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 613-369-9371, Email: media@tbs-sct.gc.ca

    Related Links

    http://www.tbs-sct.gc.ca

    Organization Profile

    Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

    You just read:

    Media Advisory - Minister Bennett and Minister O'Regan participate in the Open Government Partnership Global Summit 2019

    News provided by

    Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

    May 27, 2019, 17:49 ET