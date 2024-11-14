MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Anandasangaree to make an important housing announcement in Toronto Français
News provided byCrown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada
Nov 14, 2024, 15:30 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an important housing announcement with the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities.
Members of the media are asked to register CIRNAC Media Relations at [email protected].
|
Date:
|
Friday, November 15, 2024
|
Time:
|
2:00 p.m. (ET)
|
Where:
|
The Salvation Army Territorial Headquarters for Canada
For more information: Gregory Frame, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, [email protected]; CIRNAC Media Relations, 819-934-2302, [email protected]
