MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Anandasangaree to announce Agricultural Benefits specific claims settlements with nine First Nations under Treaties 5, 6, and 10

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, will visit Saskatchewan and Alberta

During his visit, Minister Anandasangaree will meet with 9 First Nations under Treaties 5, 6, and 10 to partake in community celebrations and make several announcements.

Details of the visit are as follows:

Tuesday, October 15:

Sturgeon Lake First Nation –

Time: 10:30 a.m. (CT)

Where: Sturgeon Lake First Nation

740 White Buffalo Lane

Sturgeon Lake, SK

S0J 2E1, Canada

Cumberland House First Nations –

Time: 4:30 p.m. (CT)

Where: Cumberland House Cree Nation

Reserve Rd, Cumberland House

SK S0E 0S0

Wednesday, October 16:

Lac La Ronge First Nation – Minister Anandasangaree will visit Lac La Ronge First Nation and announce the settlement of their Agricultural Benefits specific claims.

Time: 12:30 p.m. (CT)

Where: Lac La Ronge First Nation

2301 Frances Roberts Street

La Ronge, SK S0J 1L0

Thursday, October 17:

Buffalo River Dene First Nations Birch Narrows and English River First Nations –

Time: 12:30 p.m. (CT)

Where: Buffalo River Dene First Nation Dillon, SK S0M 0S0

Friday, October 18:

Enoch Cree Nation (Treaty 6) –

Before the visit, Minister Anandasangaree will hold a media availability to discuss the specific Agricultural Benefits to the announced settlements.

Time: 3:00: p.m. (MT)

Where: River Cree Resort and Casino 300 East Lapotac Boulevard, Enoch, AB T7X 3Y3

