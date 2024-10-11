MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Anandasangaree to announce Agricultural Benefits specific claims settlements with nine First Nations under Treaties 5, 6, and 10
Oct 11, 2024, 18:35 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, will visit Saskatchewan and Alberta
During his visit, Minister Anandasangaree will meet with 9 First Nations under Treaties 5, 6, and 10 to partake in community celebrations and make several announcements.
Details of the visit are as follows:
Tuesday, October 15:
Sturgeon Lake First Nation –
Time: 10:30 a.m. (CT)
Where: Sturgeon Lake First Nation
740 White Buffalo Lane
Sturgeon Lake, SK
S0J 2E1, Canada
Cumberland House First Nations –
Time: 4:30 p.m. (CT)
Where: Cumberland House Cree Nation
Reserve Rd, Cumberland House
SK S0E 0S0
Wednesday, October 16:
Lac La Ronge First Nation – Minister Anandasangaree will visit Lac La Ronge First Nation and announce the settlement of their Agricultural Benefits specific claims.
Time: 12:30 p.m. (CT)
Where: Lac La Ronge First Nation
2301 Frances Roberts Street
La Ronge, SK S0J 1L0
Thursday, October 17:
Buffalo River Dene First Nations Birch Narrows and English River First Nations –
Time: 12:30 p.m. (CT)
Where: Buffalo River Dene First Nation Dillon, SK S0M 0S0
Friday, October 18:
Enoch Cree Nation (Treaty 6) –
Before the visit, Minister Anandasangaree will hold a media availability to discuss the specific Agricultural Benefits to the announced settlements.
Time: 3:00: p.m. (MT)
Where: River Cree Resort and Casino 300 East Lapotac Boulevard, Enoch, AB T7X 3Y3
Media participation: Media wishing to attend in person are asked to pre-register with the Media Relations team of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada
SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada
For more information: Gregory Frame, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree; Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, [email protected]; Media Relations, Crown-Indigenous, Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, [email protected]
