OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The President of the Treasury Board of Canada, the Honourable Anita Anand, will provide an update about the next steps in the creation of a new restorative engagement program for public service employees.

Minister Anand and the panel of experts will be available to take questions from the media following the announcement.

Participation in the question-and-answer portion of this event is in person or via Zoom, and is for accredited members of the Press Gallery only. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact [email protected] for access.

Date

October 23, 2023

Time (local time)

1:00 p.m.

Location

National Press Theatre

Room 325

180 Wellington Street

Ottawa, Ontario

SOURCE Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

For further information: Contacts (media): Ezechiel Nana, Press Secretary, Office of the President of the Treasury Board of Canada, [email protected], 343-576-7633; Media Relations, Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, Telephone: 613-369-9400, Toll-free: 1-855-TBS-9-SCT (1-855-827-9728), Email: [email protected]