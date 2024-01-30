OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, Cassidy Caron, President of the Métis National Council, along with federal cabinet ministers and Métis leaders will meet to advance work on implementing the joint priorities outlined in the Canada Métis-Nation Accord.

Media participation: Opening remarks by the co-chairs will be open to media (cameras only).

Date: Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Time: 5:30 p.m. (ET)

Where: 111 Sussex, Victoria Hall, Ottawa, ON K1N 1J1

For further information: Matthieu Perrotin, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, [email protected]; Steve Sutherland, Communications Manager, Métis National Council, [email protected], 819-592-3998; CIRNAC Media Relations, 819-934-2302, [email protected]