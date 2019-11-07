Media Advisory - Métis Nation Honours Second World War Veterans at the National Aboriginal Veterans Day in Ottawa

OTTAWA, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - On November 8, 2019, National Aboriginal Veterans Day, Métis National Council Minister of Veterans Affairs David Chartrand will be honouring two Métis veterans of the Second World War at a ceremony in Ottawa, ON. The ceremony will include the presentation of a $20,000 cheque to each of the veterans under the terms of the $30 million Canada-Métis Nation Métis Veterans Recognition Payment Agreement.

Media are invited to observe the ceremony.

Event: Legacy Fund Presentation to WWII Métis Veterans George Ricard and Guy Lafreniere

Date: Friday, November 8, 2019

Time: 11:00 a.m. EST

Location: National Aboriginal Veterans Monument (Confederation Park, corner of Elgin St/Laurier St)

Participants/Guests:

President David Chartrand , Minister of Veterans

, Minister of Veterans Carolyn Bennett , Minister of Indigenous Relations and Norther Affairs

, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Norther Affairs Yvonne Boyer , Senator

, Senator Veterans Affairs Canada – Paul Thompson

WWII Métis veterans George Ricard and Guy Lafreniere and family members

The MNC represents the Métis Nation in Canada at the national and international levels. The Métis Nation's homeland includes the 3 Prairie Provinces and extends into the contiguous parts of British Columbia, Ontario, the Northwest Territories and the United States. There are approximately 400,000 Métis Nation citizens in Canada, roughly a quarter of all Aboriginal peoples in the country.

