Media Advisory - Member of Parliament Robert J. Morrissey to Announce Major Funding for the Congrès Mondial Acadien

The Government of Canada to announce funding for the Congrès mondial acadien

ABRAM-VILLAGE, PE, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Robert J. Morrissey, Member of Parliament (Egmont), will announce funding for the Congrès mondial acadien on Friday. Mr. Morrissey will make this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, and the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.

This funding announcement will take place simultaneously in Abram-Village and Dieppe, New Brunswick, with the Honorable Ginette Petitpas-Taylor, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament (Moncton–Riverview–Dieppe).

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:

Friday June 28, 2019.

TIME:

1:00 p.m.

PLACE:

Village Musical Acadien

1745 rt. 124

Abram-Village, Prince Edward Island

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Jérémy Ghio, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, jeremy.ghio@canada.ca; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

