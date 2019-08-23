Media Advisory - Member of Parliament Randy Boissonnault to Announce Support for Arts and Culture Organizations Across Alberta Français
Aug 23, 2019, 18:12 ET
Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament (Edmonton Centre), will announce federal support for a variety of arts organizations, festivals, celebrations and other cultural events across Alberta
EDMONTON, Aug. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament (Edmonton Centre), will announce support for arts and culture organizations across Alberta on Sunday. He will make this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
The details are as follows:
DATE:
Sunday, August 25, 2019
TIME:
1:00 p.m.
PLACE:
Fringe Theatre Adventures
ATB Financial Arts Barns
10330 84 Avenue NW
Edmonton, Alberta
SOURCE Canadian Heritage
For further information: (media only) Simon Ross, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, 819-997-7788; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca
