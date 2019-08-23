Media Advisory - Member of Parliament Randy Boissonnault to Announce Support for Arts and Culture Organizations Across Alberta Français

Canadian Heritage

Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament (Edmonton Centre), will announce federal support for a variety of arts organizations, festivals, celebrations and other cultural events across Alberta

EDMONTON, Aug. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament (Edmonton Centre), will announce support for arts and culture organizations across Alberta on Sunday. He will make this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.

The details are as follows:

DATE:
Sunday, August 25, 2019

TIME:
1:00 p.m.

PLACE:
Fringe Theatre Adventures
ATB Financial Arts Barns
10330 84 Avenue NW
Edmonton, Alberta

