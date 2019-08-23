Media Advisory - Member of Parliament Randy Boissonnault to Announce Support for Arts and Culture Organizations Across Alberta

Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament (Edmonton Centre), will announce federal support for a variety of arts organizations, festivals, celebrations and other cultural events across Alberta

EDMONTON, Aug. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament (Edmonton Centre), will announce support for arts and culture organizations across Alberta on Sunday. He will make this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:

Sunday, August 25, 2019

TIME:

1:00 p.m.

PLACE:

Fringe Theatre Adventures

ATB Financial Arts Barns

10330 84 Avenue NW

Edmonton, Alberta

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only) Simon Ross, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, 819-997-7788; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

