Media Advisory: Media invited to Toronto Pearson's "Busiest Day of Summer Travel" media day, August 15

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - The busiest day of 2019 at Toronto Pearson is just around the corner and media are invited to participate in the GTAA's annual Summer Media Day—a chance to educate passengers about the realities of travelling at peak summer season and to capture the activity of the busiest time of the year Canada's largest airport.

Toronto Pearson is preparing for over 172,000 passengers on Friday, August 16, 2019 .

. This new record comes during the busiest summer to date, with an average of 160,000 passengers per day.

10.7 million passengers travelling this summer, between the Canada Day and Labour Day long weekends.

Interviews with airport spokespeople available upon request. Handlers and dogs from the St John's Ambulance Therapy Dog team will also be in attendance, talking to media and interacting with passengers.

Who

Toronto Pearson Airport media spokespeople, discussing travel tips for a smoother airport experience and the airport's most recent passenger growth numbers

What

Busiest day of summer media event

Why

Alert last-minute summer travellers to "busiest day" crowds, how to beat them and the risks of travelling unprepared for high volume

Where

Toronto Pearson, Terminal 1 Departures Hall, Level 3, Aisle 5

When

Thursday, August 15, 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

