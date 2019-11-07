Media Advisory - Mayor John Tory joins Purolator President and CEO, John Ferguson to announce Purolator's major expansion investment in the GTA and nationally ahead of the holidays

NORTH YORK, ON, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - With unprecedented growth in the GTA fueled by the rise of e-commerce, Mayor of Toronto, John Tory will join Purolator President and CEO, John Ferguson, to announce major investment plans to improve package flow in the city, making shipping faster and more convenient for businesses and consumers. The announcement comes at the right time – during the busiest shipping season – to support Black Friday, Cyber Monday and future growth in shipments.



EVENT DETAILS

When: Nov. 12, 2019

Time: 9:20-9:45 a.m.

Where: New Purolator Toronto advanced sortation facility in Toronto, 80 Valleybrook Drive, North York, M3B 2S9

What: Purolator's largest GTA network expansion announcement with opening ceremony and unveiling of its new Toronto advanced sortation facility.

Who:

John Ferguson, President and CEO, Purolator

John Tory, Mayor of Toronto



The announcement will include:

Official opening of Purolator's advanced sortation facility in Toronto

Network and capacity expansion plans across the country

Job creation and introduction of state-of-the-art training facility

Unprecedented increase in consumer access points

Significant fleet upgrades

Interview and photo opportunities are available with participants. Members of the media are invited to a behind-the-scenes tour of the facility following the event.

Members of the media are kindly asked to RSVP attendance to nikkol.zezza@purolator.com.

SOURCE Purolator Inc.

For further information: Media contacts: Courtney Reistetter, Senior Manager Corporate Communications, courtney.reistetter@purolator.com; Nikkol Zezza, Public Affairs and Media Relations Strategist, nikkol.zezza@purolator.com

Related Links

http://www.purolator.com

