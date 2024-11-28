MEDIA ADVISORY - Manitoba First Nations and Minister Hajdu to announce school projects

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, will be accompanied by the following Manitoba First Nations to make an announcement related to new school projects in their communities.

- Chief Kerwin Chaboyer, O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi First Nation;

- Chief Larson Anderson of Norway House Cree Nation; and,

- Chief Shirley Ducharme of O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation.

Date: Friday, November 29, 2024

Time: 9:45 a.m. (CT)

Where: Red River College Polytechnic

319 Elgin Avenue

Winnipeg, Manitoba

R3A 0K4

