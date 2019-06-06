Media Advisory - Local family receives keys to Habitat for Humanity home with support from governments of Canada and Saskatchewan

PRINCE ALBERT, SK, June 6, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Joe Hargrave, Minister of Crown Investments Corporation and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Prince Albert Carlton, on behalf of the Honourable Paul Merriman, Minister of Social Services and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC) will be joined by a representative from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, and Jan Thomas, Executive Director at Habitat for Humanity Prince Albert, to officially open a new Habitat for Humanity home in Prince Albert.

Date: June 7, 2019



Time: 12:00 p.m.



Place: 589 24th Street East

Prince Albert (Saskatchewan)

For further information: Leonard Catling, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, 604-787-1787, lcatling@cmhc-schl.gov.sk.ca; Leya Moore, Saskatchewan Ministry of Social Services, 306-787-3610, leya.moore@gov.sk.ca

