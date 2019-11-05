Media Advisory - Junior Astronauts Wanted Français

LONGUEUIL, QC, Nov. 5, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - On November 6, during a virtual conference, Miriam Micael, Engineer at the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), will invite nearly 190 students and their teachers to participate in the Junior Astronauts campaign.

She will also speak about the variety of career opportunities in the space field to encourage young Canadians to take an interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Media representatives are invited to attend the presentations in the schools listed below.

Date:

November 6, 2019


What:

Presentation of the Junior Astronauts campaign and careers in the space field.


Who:

Miriam Micael, CSA Project Management Engineer


When:

Address

Participants



10:00 a.m. (PT)

Fernie Secondary School
102 Fairway Drive
Fernie (British Colombia) V0B 1M0

50 students (from grade 6 to grade 9)



1:00 p.m. (ET)

Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Elementary School
190 Glover Road
Hamilton (Ontario) L8E 1A0

100 students (Grades 6 and 7)



2:00 p.m. (AT)

Madeline Symonds Middle School
290 White Hills Run, Hammonds Plains (Nova Scotia) B4B 1W6

10 students (Grade 9)

http://asc-csa.gc.ca 
