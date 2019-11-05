Media Advisory - Junior Astronauts Wanted

LONGUEUIL, QC, Nov. 5, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - On November 6, during a virtual conference, Miriam Micael, Engineer at the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), will invite nearly 190 students and their teachers to participate in the Junior Astronauts campaign.

She will also speak about the variety of career opportunities in the space field to encourage young Canadians to take an interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Media representatives are invited to attend the presentations in the schools listed below.

Date: November 6, 2019



What: Presentation of the Junior Astronauts campaign and careers in the space field.



Who: Miriam Micael, CSA Project Management Engineer



When: Address Participants





10:00 a.m. (PT) Fernie Secondary School

102 Fairway Drive

Fernie (British Colombia) V0B 1M0 50 students (from grade 6 to grade 9)





1:00 p.m. (ET) Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Elementary School

190 Glover Road

Hamilton (Ontario) L8E 1A0 100 students (Grades 6 and 7)





2:00 p.m. (AT) Madeline Symonds Middle School

290 White Hills Run, Hammonds Plains (Nova Scotia) B4B 1W6 10 students (Grade 9)

