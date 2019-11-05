Media Advisory - Junior Astronauts Wanted Français
Nov 05, 2019, 07:00 ET
LONGUEUIL, QC, Nov. 5, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - On November 6, during a virtual conference, Miriam Micael, Engineer at the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), will invite nearly 190 students and their teachers to participate in the Junior Astronauts campaign.
She will also speak about the variety of career opportunities in the space field to encourage young Canadians to take an interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).
Media representatives are invited to attend the presentations in the schools listed below.
|
Date:
|
November 6, 2019
|
What:
|
Presentation of the Junior Astronauts campaign and careers in the space field.
|
Who:
|
Miriam Micael, CSA Project Management Engineer
|
When:
|
Address
|
Participants
|
10:00 a.m. (PT)
|
Fernie Secondary School
|
50 students (from grade 6 to grade 9)
|
1:00 p.m. (ET)
|
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Elementary School
|
100 students (Grades 6 and 7)
|
2:00 p.m. (AT)
|
Madeline Symonds Middle School
|
10 students (Grade 9)
