Media Advisory - Itinerary for Thursday, June 13, 2019

9:00 a.m.

The Prime Minister will attend the annual Crown-Métis Nation Summit and will deliver brief remarks. Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Navdeep Bains, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Health Ginette Petitpas Taylor, and Minister of Indigenous Services Seamus O'Regan will be in attendance.