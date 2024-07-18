Jul 18, 2024, 08:40 ET
FALL RIVER, NS, July 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an infrastructure announcement with Darrell Samson, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency and Member of Parliament for Sackville–Preston–Chezzetcook, and Paul Adlakha, Chair of the LWF Firemens Association Board of Directors.
|
Date:
|
Thursday, July 18, 2024
|
Time:
|
5:00 p.m. [ADT]
|
Location:
|
LWF Community Hall
|
843 Fall River Road
|
Fall River, NS B2T 1G5
SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities
Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Micaal Ahmed, Communications Manager, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-598-3920, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Paul Adlakha, Chair, LWF Firemens Association Board of Directors, 902-448-7278, [email protected]
