Media Advisory - Hydro Ottawa invites you to celebrate nineteen years of accessible fun with Special Needs Day at the Capital Fair

Aug 14, 2019, 09:00 ET
OTTAWA, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - This Thursday, August 15, 1,400 children and adults with developmental and/or physical disabilities and their caregivers will share precious memories at a private day at the Capital Fair.
Special Needs Day allows people with disabilities to enjoy all the sights and attractions at the fair a day before it opens to the public. To ensure optimal fun and accessibility, this exclusive day offers midway rides at reduced speeds, smaller crowds, a barbecue lunch and volunteers to lift guests on and off rides.
For 19 years, Hydro Ottawa has partnered with the Capital Fair for Special Needs Day, allowing thousands of guests to enjoy an amazing community event and making Special Needs Day one of the most memorable days of the year for both the guests and the many Hydro Ottawa employee volunteers.
Members of the media are invited to join us throughout the day.
August 15, 2019 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Rideau Carleton Raceway – 4837 Albion Road
Special guests: Mayor Jim Watson and several Council members,
Hydro Ottawa Chair Jim Durrell, and CEO Bryce Conrad
About Hydro Ottawa
Hydro Ottawa delivers electricity to more than 335,000 homes and businesses in Ottawa and Casselman. For 100 years, Hydro Ottawa has reliably supplied its customers with power, building and investing in the local electric grid. Proudly municipally owned, Hydro Ottawa contributes to the well-being of the community we serve. Its innovative services help customers manage their account and energy use.
For further information: Media contact: Morgan Barnes, Acting Supervisor, Media and Public Affairs, Hydro Ottawa, Tel: 613-738-5499 ext. 2568, morganbarnes@hydroottawa.com
