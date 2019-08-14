Media Advisory - Hydro Ottawa invites you to celebrate nineteen years of accessible fun with Special Needs Day at the Capital Fair

For 19 years, Hydro Ottawa has partnered with the Capital Fair for Special Needs Day, allowing thousands of guests to enjoy an amazing community event and making Special Needs Day one of the most memorable days of the year for both the guests and the many Hydro Ottawa employee volunteers.

Members of the media are invited to join us throughout the day.

August 15, 2019 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Rideau Carleton Raceway – 4837 Albion Road

Special guests: Mayor Jim Watson and several Council members,

Hydro Ottawa Chair Jim Durrell, and CEO Bryce Conrad

About Hydro Ottawa

Hydro Ottawa delivers electricity to more than 335,000 homes and businesses in Ottawa and Casselman. For 100 years, Hydro Ottawa has reliably supplied its customers with power, building and investing in the local electric grid. Proudly municipally owned, Hydro Ottawa contributes to the well-being of the community we serve. Its innovative services help customers manage their account and energy use.

