OTTAWA, ON, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - A new era of sustainable energy is dawning in Ottawa with the formation of the LeBreton Community Utility Partnership, a joint venture between Envari Holding Inc. (a subsidiary of Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc.) and Theia Partners. Together with the City of Ottawa, the partners have formalized a landmark agreement to implement an advanced Sewage Energy Exchange System (SEES) at the LeBreton Flats redevelopment.

Innovative sewage energy project underway at LeBreton Flats (CNW Group/Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc.)

This groundbreaking energy project will harness the untapped thermal potential of wastewater to provide sustainable and efficient building heating and cooling to DREAM's Odenak development at 665 Albert Street, the inaugural customer for LeBreton Community Utility's SEES.

Odenak is a 600-unit, two-tower project adjacent to the Pimisi light rail transit (LRT) station. It features a mix of market-rate and affordable residential units as well as retail spaces. In a first for Ottawa, it will be sustainably powered by the SEES, which leverages advanced Canadian technology from SHARC Energy Systems. The SEES utilizes highly efficient heat pumps and operates entirely without fossil fuel, marking a significant step towards a cleaner energy future for the city.

Construction to connect to the City's sewer infrastructure is slated to begin later this year, following a collaborative design phase between the City of Ottawa and the LeBreton Community Utility partners.

The LeBreton Community Utility Partnership is also engaged in discussions with the National Capital Commission (NCC) to explore the potential for the SEES network to serve additional land parcels at the LeBreton Flats redevelopment, to take advantage of economies of scale. This forward-thinking approach positions the site as a model for sustainable community energy infrastructure in Canada.

Quick facts:

This project advances Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc.'s goal of enabling sustainable energy solutions and of its strategic pillar of being the partner of first choice for signature green energy and carbon reduction projects in the community

This project advances the City of Ottawa's goal of reducing community greenhouse gas emissions by 96 per cent by 2040, as outlined in its Climate Change Master Plan and Energy Evolution .

goal of reducing community greenhouse gas emissions by 96 per cent by 2040, as outlined in its and . The project will use a Sewage Energy Exchange System (SEES) to transfer thermal energy to/from wastewater for heating and cooling buildings at LeBreton Flats, the first of its kind in Ottawa .

. The type of SEES proposed for the pilot connection will divert sewage from the City's collection system into an external well, then filter it to remove large solids and pump it through a heat exchanger to draw energy for either heating or cooling. After, the pumped sewage will be discharged back into the municipal sewer.

Once completed, the SEES will provide more than 9 MW of heating and cooling capacity for approximately 2.4 million sq ft of development.

By utilizing this system, the LeBreton Community Utility estimates a reduction of approximately 5,066 tonnes of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions annually compared to traditional buildings relying on boilers and chillers. To visualize 5,066 tonnes, it is the equivalent of the electricity used by 3,387 homes for a full year (as calculated by the Natural Resources Canada's Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator ).

). The system will use patented and Canadian-built SHARC Energy technology for efficient heat exchange.

There are SEES projects operating in Europe , the United States , Toronto and Vancouver , with other Canadian ones planned. There is growing interest in this technology. City of Ottawa staff are part of a working group with other municipalities to share and exchange ideas as they collectively start using these systems.

, , and , with other Canadian ones planned. There is growing interest in this technology. staff are part of a working group with other municipalities to share and exchange ideas as they collectively start using these systems. DREAM's Odenak development is anticipated to welcome its first residents in early 2027 and will utilize approximately one-third of the SEES system's total capacity.

31% of Odenak's residential units (133) will be affordable and prioritize Algonquin and other Indigenous peoples, veterans, recent immigrants, women and children and adults with cognitive disabilities. The City of Ottawa contributed $15,000,000 to support the project's affordable housing.

contributed to support the project's affordable housing. SEES may be suitable for connection with other large collector sewers elsewhere in the city.

Quotes

"This partnership demonstrates how we can use existing infrastructure in new and innovative ways to reduce emissions and support sustainable growth in our communities of the future. By turning wastewater into clean, efficient energy, we're taking a practical step that shows what's possible when innovation meets sustainability in city building. This is great for the environment and for a clean future in Ottawa."

- Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, City of Ottawa

"This is more than just a project; it's a testament to Ottawa's dedication to leading the way in sustainable energy solutions. Hydro Ottawa is proud to be at the forefront of this innovation, demonstrating the power of collaboration and forward-thinking technology, including the highly efficient and Canadian-made SHARC Energy systems, in building a sustainable future for the community we serve. We are especially pleased that this project supports vital affordable housing and aligns with our commitment to ensuring all customers can participate in a smart and equitable energy future."

- Bryce Conrad, President and CEO, Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc.

"The formation of the LeBreton Community Utility partnership marks a significant step in realizing a truly sustainable energy model for urban development. Our SEES technology, powered by SHARC's Canadian innovation, will provide reliable, efficient, and environmentally responsible thermal energy to the LeBreton community, starting with DREAM's Odenak development."

- Scott Demark, Partner at Theia Partners

" Dream is incredibly proud to be the inaugural partner in this groundbreaking initiative at LeBreton Flats. The implementation of this Sewage Energy Exchange System to power Odenak aligns perfectly with our commitment to creating sustainable and innovative communities. This first-of-its-kind system in Ottawa, leveraging Canadian technology, demonstrates the immense potential for district energy solutions and marks a significant step forward in building a greener future for our city and its residents."

- Michael Cooper, President and Chief Responsibility Officer, Dream

About Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc.

Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc. (Hydro Ottawa) is a private company 100 per cent owned by the City of Ottawa and whose core businesses are electricity distribution, renewable energy generation, and energy and utility services. As a leading partner in a smart energy future, Hydro Ottawa is committed to sustainability and reducing its impact on the environment in all aspects of its operations. It owns and operates three primary subsidiary companies: Hydro Ottawa Limited – a local distribution company that delivers electricity to more than 364,000 customers in the city of Ottawa and the village of Casselman; Portage Power – the largest Ontario-based municipally-owned producer of green power with 131 megawatts of installed green generation capacity (enough to power 110,000 homes); and Envari Holding Inc. – an energy solutions company offering products and services that help reduce energy consumption and costs for municipalities, industrial and commercial clients, and various local distribution companies. For more information visit: hydroottawaholding.com

About the City of Ottawa

The City of Ottawa is the civic level of government that provides a wide range of municipal services and emergency responses to residents and businesses in Ottawa. For information on City programs and services, visit ottawa.ca or call 3-1-1 (TTY: 613-580-2401) or 613-580-2400 to contact the City using Canada Video Relay Service. You can also connect with us through Facebook , Bluesky , X and Instagram .

About Theia Partners

Theia Partners is a values-based real estate and green energy development company that harnesses the speed and size of the market to create effective, lasting solutions to some of the biggest challenges of our time. Theia has deep experience creating societal and financial value in overlooked places like contaminated and complicated sites, workforce housing apartments, and waste-heat energy systems. www.theiapartners.com

About DREAM

Dream (TSX:DRM) is one of Canada's leading real estate companies with approximately $8 billion of assets under management in North America and Europe. The scope of the business includes residential land development, housing and condominium development, retail and commercial development, asset management for three TSX-listed trusts; including Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust (TSX:DRA.UN) and commercial property ownership. Dream has an established track record for being innovative and for its ability to source, structure and execute on compelling investment opportunities. For more information please visit: www.dream.ca.

SOURCE Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc.

For more information: Hydro Ottawa Media Relations: [email protected], 613-738-5499 ext. 2345; City of Ottawa Media Relations: Phone: 613-580-2450, E-mail: [email protected]