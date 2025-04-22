OTTAWA, ON, April 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc. (Hydro Ottawa) celebrates its inclusion as one of Canada's Greenest Employers. This accolade highlights Hydro Ottawa's deeply rooted commitment to achieving net-zero operations by 2030 and its comprehensive approach to environmental responsibility.

Sustainability is a core value deeply integrated into all aspects of the organization. This commitment is evident in its ambitious goal to electrify its fleet, encompassing light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks with electric and hybrid technologies.

Sustainability initiatives help Hydro Ottawa secure another top spot on Canada’s Greenest Employers list. (CNW Group/Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc.)

Beyond its fleet, Hydro Ottawa has implemented a four-stream waste collection system, utilizes geothermal heating and cooling in its buildings, employs water conservation systems, and adheres to a comprehensive green procurement strategy. Its subsidiary, Envari Energy Solutions, further contributes by providing sustainable energy solutions and innovative lighting design.

The utility integrates climate change considerations into its infrastructure planning by incorporating low-carbon techniques in its substation designs and, where feasible, creating pollinator meadows around new facilities to enhance biodiversity.

Quick Facts

Hydro Ottawa is hyper-focused on making it easier for organizations in its community to participate in a sustainable energy future. In 2024, Hydro Ottawa was selected by Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) to deliver the Ottawa Retrofit Accelerator program (ORA), a $10 million program running until March 31, 2027 , to help commercial, institutional, mid-rise and high-rise residential buildings receive expert guidance to implement deep retrofits that significantly reduce their emissions.

partnered with Ottawa Community Housing to reduce its carbon footprint across its portfolio of properties through the Ottawa Retrofit Accelerator (ORA) program, and expanding on its existing partnership to take advantage of future energy-saving projects like EV charging infrastructure, solar panels, building automation systems, and the installation of heat pumps for efficient heating and cooling. Hydro Ottawa is the first Canadian municipally-owned utility to issue a Green Bond, which supported the refurbishment of hydro assets and construction of its LEED Gold campuses. Additionally, Hydro Ottawa is the first Canadian utility to earn ISO 55001 certification for asset management. These initiatives align with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, building a more peaceful and prosperous world.

two operations centres and main office are LEED Gold Buildings certified, a globally recognized benchmark of sustainability achievement for green buildings. Solar energy generation at Hydro Ottawa's new facilities offsets approximately 18 per cent of the energy demand at its East Campus and 100 per cent at its South Campus.

Hydro Ottawa diverts more than 90 per cent of its waste from landfill, and works with scrap metal companies to perform metal reclamation of copper wire, steel and aluminum from its small transformers and meters.

Quotes

"At Hydro Ottawa, sustainability isn't just a corporate objective; it's a shared passion that resonates wholeheartedly with our employees. Their commitment to prioritizing sustainability in every aspect of their work, coupled with their willingness to adopt new technologies, practices, and green solutions, gives me great confidence in our ability to build a dynamic energy future for our customers and our city."

- Bryce Conrad, President and Chief Executive Officer

About Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc.

Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc. (Hydro Ottawa) is a private company 100 per cent owned by the city of Ottawa and whose core businesses are electricity distribution, renewable energy generation, energy solutions, telecommunications and utility services. As a leading partner in a smart energy future, Hydro Ottawa is committed to sustainability and reducing its impact on the environment in all aspects of its operations. It owns and operates four primary subsidiary companies: Hydro Ottawa Limited – a local distribution company that delivers electricity to more than 364,000 customers in the city of Ottawa and the village of Casselman; Portage Power – the largest Ontario-based municipally-owned producer of green power with 131 megawatts of installed green generation capacity (enough to power 110,000 homes); Envari Energy Solutions offers products and services that help reduce energy consumption and costs for municipalities, industrial and commercial clients, and various local distribution companies; and Hiboo Networks - a high-speed fiber optic network solutions and internet service company providing customers in the Ottawa-Gatineau region with secure and scalable connectivity to enable a strong digital future.

