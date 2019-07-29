Media Advisory - Historic Agreement reached with Columbia River Basin Indigenous Nations, Canada, and British Columbia.

News provided by

Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

Jul 29, 2019, 12:38 ET

CASTLEGAR, BC, July 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Pamela Goldsmith-Jones, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea to Sky Country, Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, and Katrine Conroy, B.C. Minister of Children and Family Development and Minister responsible for the Columbia River Treaty, to make an announcement in relation to salmon protection and restoration.

The Parliamentary Secretary and B.C. Ministers will be joined by Chiefs from the Syilx Okanagan, Ktunaxa, and Secwepemc Indigenous Nations.

Media are invited to attend. A question and answer period to follow.

Date:

Monday, July 29, 2019

Time:

11:00 a.m. (local time)

Location:

Millennium Park
100 5th Street

Castlegar, BC

Stay Connected

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

For further information: Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 604 -666-0384, DFO.RPACCommunicationsR.MPO@dfo-mpo.gc.ca

Related Links

www.pac.dfo-mpo.gc.ca

Organization Profile

Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

You just read:

Media Advisory - Historic Agreement reached with Columbia River Basin Indigenous Nations, Canada, and British Columbia.

News provided by

Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

Jul 29, 2019, 12:38 ET