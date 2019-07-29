Media Advisory - Historic Agreement reached with Columbia River Basin Indigenous Nations, Canada, and British Columbia.

CASTLEGAR, BC, July 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Pamela Goldsmith-Jones, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea to Sky Country, Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, and Katrine Conroy, B.C. Minister of Children and Family Development and Minister responsible for the Columbia River Treaty, to make an announcement in relation to salmon protection and restoration.

The Parliamentary Secretary and B.C. Ministers will be joined by Chiefs from the Syilx Okanagan, Ktunaxa, and Secwepemc Indigenous Nations.

Media are invited to attend. A question and answer period to follow.

Date: Monday, July 29, 2019 Time: 11:00 a.m. (local time) Location: Millennium Park

100 5th Street Castlegar, BC

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

For further information: Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 604 -666-0384, DFO.RPACCommunicationsR.MPO@dfo-mpo.gc.ca

